Tree planted at Patch Middle School for Earth Day

Patch Middle School 6th graders learn about trees and forestry, during an educational round robin for the school’s Earth Day and tree planting activities, May 10, 2017. Photo by John Reese, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Earth Day is celebrated by a tree planting ceremony featuring Waldmeister Andreas Ganz and garrison commander Col. Glenn K. Dickenson, left, at Patch Middle School, May 10, 2017. Photo by John Reese, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Patch Middle School students, faculty and special guests discuss what was learned and how to care for their new apple tree at the Earth Day tree planting ceremony, May 10, 2017. Photo by John Reese, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Apple tree planted, Patch Middle School students, faculty and VIPs pose with their shovels, May 10, 2017. Photo by John Reese, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs