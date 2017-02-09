Stuttgart Piranhas defend title as Rheinland Division Champions

By Ami DeBrine

Stuttgart Piranhas swim team successfully defended their title as Rheinland Division Champions in Frankfurt on Feb 4. The entire team participated in the all-day competition and beat out three other tough division rivals to keep the trophy in Stuttgart.

Next the Piranhas set their sights on European Forces Swim League (EFSL) Individual Championships set to take place in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Feb. 25 and 26. To qualify for the championship meet, swimmers must achieve a top time in their event and age bracket.

This year, over 50 Stuttgart swimmers will compete against 19 other teams from throughout Europe.