Stuttgart Piranhas bring home European Championship medals

By Ami DeBrine

The Stuttgart Piranhas Swim Team brought home a total of 96 medals with 37 gold, 37 silver and 22 bronze from the European Forces Swim League (EFSL) Championship, February 25-26 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The event included over 2,000 individual entries from 18 teams throughout Europe, with Stuttgart sending over 50 swimmers.

By the end of the meet, Piranhas’ swimmers broke seven EFSL individual records and one EFSL relay record along with 38 team individual records and two team relay records. In addition to the medals and new records, High Point trophies were awarded to Dane Bathurst (Boys 9), Marian Ploger (Girls 10), Ella Bathurst (Girls 13-14) and Kyle Stevenson (Boys 13-14).