Stuttgart Piranhas bring home European Championship medals

Kevin DeBrine, junior at Stuttgart High School, of Stuttgart Piranhas at European Forces Swim League Individual Champs takes the Bronze medal and breaks the 100M Breaststroke (Boys 15-16) team record. Photo credit: David Ward.
By Ami DeBrine
The Stuttgart Piranhas Swim Team brought home a total of 96 medals with 37 gold, 37 silver and 22 bronze from the European Forces Swim League (EFSL) Championship, February 25-26 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The event included over 2,000 individual entries from 18 teams throughout Europe, with Stuttgart sending over 50 swimmers.
By the end of the meet, Piranhas’ swimmers broke seven EFSL individual records and one EFSL relay record along with 38 team individual records and two team relay records. In addition to the medals and new records, High Point trophies were awarded to Dane Bathurst (Boys 9), Marian Ploger (Girls 10), Ella Bathurst (Girls 13-14) and Kyle Stevenson (Boys 13-14).
Melanie Yau, 3rd grade Patch Elementary School, of Stuttgart Piranhas swims at the EFSL Individual Champs in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Feb 25-26, 2017. Photo credit: David Ward.
Stuttgart Piranhas Alexia Symak (left), 9th grade Stuttgart High School, and Ella Bathurst, 8th grade Patch Middle School, swim the 400M Freestyle (Girls 13-14) at EFSL Individual Champs; Ella takes Gold breaking an EFSL and team record and Alexia finished with Silver, breaking the team record. Photo credit: David War