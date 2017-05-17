Stuttgart HS students win national veteran’s video contest

Excerpt from DODEA story by Alaynah Luttrell

Stuttgart High School students, Bradley Taylor (SHS’17) and Carter Bailey (SHS’17), endeavored to tell the incredible story of one teacher of esteemed military service, Phillip Lee Carson. In the weeks before Veteran’s Day in 2016, Taylor and Bailey conceived the idea of creating a video about Mr. Carson’s fighter pilot service after attending a lecture given by Mr. Carson. After learning about the Veterans Video History Contest, they spent Veteran’s Day morning with Carson, interviewing him and delving into his memories and thoughts. With over an hour of video footage, these young men spent many afternoons and weekends tirelessly working to piece together the most relevant information and find appropriate stock footage to create a five-minute video. “The hardest part was getting started,” says Bailey, “after that, the momentum carried us all the way.”

Read the full story here