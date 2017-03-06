Stuttgart HS students develop leadership at international institute

By Monika Juergens

Stuttgart High School had eleven student delegates: Stephen Rilat, Kayris Baggett, Ellis Ward, Katherine Chapman, McKenna Christmas, Liam Fortier, Brianna Davis, Lyanne Nacario, Olivia Schmitz, Shaelyn Pond and Aidan Dehan, attend the 36th International Student Leadership Institute program, Feb. 19-24, in Oberwesel, Germany.

The focus of the six-day program was the instruction and development of leadership skills with fellow students from Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), host nation, and several other international schools. Participating international schools included those from Gymnasiums from Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands. Topics included the following: characteristics of leadership; envisioning; consensus seeking; negotiation; creating rewards; creating an image; gaining legitimacy; advocacy; coalition building; perspective taking; plus, a variety of interest group sessions.