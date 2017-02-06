Stuttgart High School to host Relay for Life

Stuttgart High School on Panzer Kaserne has joined the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, June 1 from noon to 8 p.m.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is an event that gives everyone, in communities across the globe, a chance to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries. Join the event to come together with the community, remember loved ones lost, and honor survivors of all cancers.

Sign up or join a team, register to walk the survivor lap, donate to a team, or find meeting information online at: www.relayforlife.org/stuttgarthighschoolin.