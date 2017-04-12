Announcements, Panzer Kaserne, Schools & Youth

Stuttgart High School drama class presents Charlotte’s Web

April 12, 2017

The Stuttgart High School Drama Department presents the classic tale of love and loss in Charlotte’s Web, at the school’s auditorium. Community performances are scheduled, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be for sale at the door 45 minutes prior to showtime and cost $5, or $15 for families of three or more.

Elementary students will also have a chance to see the show during the school day, April 18 for grades 3-4 and April 20 for grades 4-5.

Contact Stuttgart High School for information at civ. 07031-15-4000.

 