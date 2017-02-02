By Marlieke Eaton

Stuttgart Girl Scouts

America’s favorite cookies will soon be on sale again starting Feb. 3, throughout U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Cookie lovers with a craving for Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, and S-Mores can buy their favorite treats from any of the over 20 Troops affiliated with the Stuttgart Girl Scouts.

This cookie season, the Stuttgart Girl Scouts organization is introducing a brand new S’mores cookie to the community in celebration of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. The s’mores-inspired cookie, made with specialty ingredients, is a crunchy graham sandwich with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

The Stuttgart Girl Scout Troops will sell the cookies at various garrison locations including at the main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, the Commissaries on Kelley, Patch, and Robinson Barracks, as well as the Kelley and Patch Shoppettes. The cookies will be on sale through March 3, unless they sell out sooner.

All together, the Stuttgart Girl Scouts are responsible for selling more than 8,500 boxes of cookies. Proceeds from the popular program remain with the Girl Scouts and help cover the cost of programs and to fund the Girl Scout leadership program locally. A percentage of the proceeds goes to the Girl Scout Troop making the sale and funds activities such as trips, donations to a Troop’s favorite cause, or supplies for weekly Troop activities.

About the Stuttgart Girl Scouts

With nearly 400 members, the Girl Scouts of Stuttgart, Germany, is the U.S. Army Garrison of Stuttgart’s largest girls-only leadership development program. The program reaches girls between the ages of 5 to 17 at the four main housing installations of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, as well as at the Stuttgart International School.