Stuttgart Elementary School hosts 2nd Annual Griffin Games

By Joan Bade

It was a fabulous and fun Friday at Stuttgart Elementary School’s 2nd Annual Griffin Games (aka Field Day) held on June 9.

More than 600 students, 60 staff members, and 40 parents including volunteers from the Marine Corps. and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Europe enjoyed an exciting morning on the high school fields on Panzer Kaserne. With tremendous support from the elementary school PTA, students engaged multiple activities including tug-o-war, an obstacle course, and numerous games, sack races, 3-legged races, and parachute games.

The USO Stuttgart provided water and lemonade throughout the day and an afternoon snack for all the students with smiles.

____________________

For photos of the Patch Middle School Field Day, June 12, visit the USO Stuttgart Facebook page.