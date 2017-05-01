Stuttgart DODEA elementary students challenge family math skills

By Trish McDonald

Math ISSP, Robinson Barracks Elementary School

During the month of April, all three elementary schools in the Stuttgart garrison issued a challenge to K-5 students to play 100 minutes of math fluency games together with their families. Families were asked to step away from flashcard and/or computer games, and sit around the table for some old fashion fun with a deck of cards and some dice.

Math fluency is an important part of learning math, yet what is often misunderstood is the focus on speed.

Jennifer Sharp, the Math Independent-State School Partnership (ISSP) at Patch Elementary School shared, “being able to produce answers quickly is an outcome of fluency. In order to build fluency, students should focus on being efficient and accurate in their computing, which comes from understanding strategies and number flexibility.”

What better way to support this learning than playing card games with adults? Games are not only fun, but also provide math practice, rich discussions and modeling opportunities.

Ask your in-house elementary-aged mathematician and/or your school’s Math ISSP for more information, or visit www.stugartgomath.com to find a list of grade-level games, the recording calendar and guiding questions.