SES students celebrate 100th day of school with art

February 23, 2017

Second graders, Meliyah Perry, Skylar Jordan, and Janessa Caballero create pieces of art with the numbers 100 at Stuttgart Elementary School celebrating the one hundredth day of school on February 22, 2017. Nearly all of the primary level classrooms on Panzer Kaserne participate in the celebration. Photo by Daniel L’Esperance.