Stuttgart High School drama department is proud to announce this year’s fall play, “The Little Theater’s

Production of Hamlet” by Jean Battlo. A struggling New York director is offered a job to direct ‘Hamlet’ in the small town of Kimball, West Virginia. During rehearsals, the director comes to know and love her bumbling cast as together they learn that Shakespeare truly is universal. This hilarious and heart-warming show brings Hamlet to life– well, sort of!

See any cast or crew member to buy tickets on sale now or contact Stuttgart High School at DSN: 431-4000/civ. 0703-115-4000.

The opening night show is Dec. 1. Additional dinner theater shows are available Dec. 2-3.