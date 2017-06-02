SHS Women’s Track & Field Team dominates DODEA-Europe Championship

By Stuttgart High School

The Stuttgart High School Track & Field Team had a successful weekend at the DODEA-Europe Track and Field Championship, May 27-28. The Women’s Track & Field Team were considered the champions with a team score of 144 over our next closest competitor who has 92 points. The women’s team score included one school record setting 200m dash by Mary Milby and a clear win in the high jump by Annika Rivera who had previously establish the high school record. Rachel Dickenson won the 3200m and 1600m races just missing the European Record for the former. The 800m, 1`600m, and 3200m events were dominated by the Stuttgart Panthers women, which also won Sprint Medley Relay. Every event that the SHS Women’s team entered had at least one place setter.

The boys team, though not as successful in overall standing did perform well. Every boys relay team scored points in their respective events helped by a tremendous second effort by Domin Sweet in the Sprint Medley and 4x400m relays.

