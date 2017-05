SHS women take first place, men fourth during nine-team Invitational track and field meet

Story by Kevin S. Abel

The Stuttgart High School Panthers hosted nine teams from across Germany for the final regular season track and field meet of the year, May 20.

“Department of Defense Schools put a couple of large meets together this year, so we had some bigger competitions than just the standard small meets which are usually four to five teams,” said Panther coach Philip Bailey. “This gave the team a chance to see their competition of the German(DoDEA) teams at one meet.”

The SHS women’s squad took first place with a total score of 158.33, edging out the Ramstein Royal’s women’s second place score of 127.66. The Panther men’s team didn’t fare as well during the meet, placing fourth overall.

“We had 42 season bests in this meet, which means we are doing it right,” Bailey said.

During Saturday’s meet, many SHS girls put forth personal best finishes in the top three places. Mary Milby, who took first place in the women’s 200-meter race with a time of 27.16, and second place in the 400-meter race with a time of 61.44.

The following Panthers placed second with personal bests: Tatiana Smith, 9th-grade, in the 1600-meter distance race with a time of 5:33.09 and in the 3200-meter distance race with a time of 12:19.58, and Annika Rivera, 10th-grade, in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.05.

Third place finishes with personal bests were: Katie McLellan, 9th grade,in the 800 meter distance race with a time of 2:34.32; Anja Meier, 9th grade, in the 3200-meter distance race with a time of 12:34.50; and Sarah Steers, 12th-grade, in the 100-meter hurdles sprint with a time of 18.39.

The SHS men’s team members who had personal bests were: Paul Fullwood, 10th-grade, with a second place finish in the 3200 meter distance race with a time of 10:35.66; and Tristan Brandt, 11th-grade, with a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet,3 inches.

The Panthers will travel to Wiesbaden over the Memorial Day weekend to compete in the European Championships.

“It took a lot of work on their part to get where we are, coming out to the workouts and taking it seriously and running hard,” Bailey said. ““A lot (players) say they don’t always like the workouts, and that’s okay. They put their hearts into it and it shows.”

Women’s Team Standings

Stuttgart 158.33 Ramstein 127.66 Wiesbaden 81 Kaiserslautern 68 Black Forest Academy 27 Ansbach 22 Vilseck 18 Baumholder 3 Hohenfels 2

Men’s Team Standings

Ramstein 130.5 Vilseck 72 Baumholder 72 Stuttgart 70.5 Wiesbaden 66 Kaiserslautern 56 Ansbach 28 Black Forest Academy 23

Women’s 100 Meters

Maya Reed 13.24 Kaiserslautern (Personal Record) Yhari Dupree 13.28 Ramstein Korizmah Colston 13.47 Wiesbaden

Men’s 100 Meters

Zavier Scott 11.35 Vilseck Dominque Arizpe 11.63 Ramstein (Personal Record) Hayden Swan 11.72 Vilseck High

Women’s 200 Meters

Mary Milby 27.16 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Yhari Dupree 27.17 Ramstein Chloe Edison 27.46 Wiesbaden (Personal Record)

Men’s 200 Meters

Zavier Scott 22.67 Vilseck Dominque Arizpe 23.49 Ramstein (Personal Record) Jermaine Holley 23.54 Wiesbaden

Women’s 400 Meters

Jada Branch 59.07 Kaiserslautern Mary Milby 61.44 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Ta’Nya Thomas 62.78 Wiesbaden (Personal Record)

Men’s 400 Meters

Nathaniel Horton 52.12 Baumholder (Personal Record) Nick Clinton 52.68 Ramstein (Personal Record) David Williams 52.77 Wiesbaden (Personal Record)

Women’s 800 Meter

Tatiana Smith 2:31.26 Stuttgart Catianna Binyard-Turner 2:33.68 Wiesbaden (Personal Record) Katie McLellan 2:34.32 Stuttgart (Personal Record)

Men’s 800 Meter

Isaiah DeVane 2:06.26 Wiesbaden (Personal Record) Caleb Brown 2:06.28 Wiesbaden (Season Record) Mac Roberts 2:08.66 Black Forest Academy

Women’s 1600 Meter

Rachael Dickenson 5:29.66 Stuttgart Tatiana Smith 5:33.09 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Anja Meier 5:45.87 Stuttgart

Men’s 1600 Meter

Colin McLaren 4:41.68 Ramstein Mac Roberts 4:41.96 Black Forest Academy (Personal Record) Paul Fullwood 4:47.98 Stuttgart

Women’s 3200 Meter

Rachael Dickenson 11:36.78 Stuttgart Tatiana Smith 12:19.58 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Anja Meier 12:34.50 Stuttgart (Personal Record)

Men’s 3200 Meter

Logan Shelley 10:26.86 Ramstein (Personal Record) Paul Fullwood 10:35.66 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Ian Vila 10:42.27 Vilseck (Personal Record)

Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles – 33”

Sybella Crespo 16.70 Ramstein Annika Rivera 17.05 Stuttgart (Personal Record) Sarah Steers 18.39 Stuttgart (Season Record)

Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles – 39”

Garrett Armel 16.13 Wiesbaden Damante Cross 16.36 Ramstein (Personal Record) Lorne Huxtable 16.71 Baumholder (Personal Record)

Women’s 300 Meter Hurdles – 30”

Clarissa Paniagua 47.83 Wiesbaden Sybella Crespo 50.07 Ramstein (Personal Record) Brigantia O’Sadnick 50.38 Wiesbaden (Season Record)

Men’s 300 Meter Hurdles – 36”

Oliver Powdar 42.12 Kaiserslautern (Personal Record) Solo Turgeon 42.36 Baumholder Tyrese Loveday 42.94 Ramstein (Personal Record)

Women’s 4X100 Relay

Kayla Sanders,Chloe Edison,Corban Jackson,Korizmah Colston 51.85 Wiesbaden Maya Reed, Elena Russey, Kiara Lane,Skye Morton 52.51 Kaiserslautern Sophie Wilson, Ajanae Simmons, Olivia Johnson,Mary Milby 52.80 Stuttgart

Men’s 4×100 Relay

Mazen Youness, Santo Starkey, Oliver Powdar, Cedric Ellis 45.20 Kaiserslautern Christian Miley, Kendell Allen, Dominque Arizpe,Brian Brazda 45.26 Ramstein Marc Cabe, Cameron Cloutier, Stephen Brown, Jerone Smith 45.92 Stuttgart

Women’s 4X400 Relay

Chloe Edison, Catianna Binyard- Turner, Ta’Nya Thomas, Clarissa Paniagua 4:14.94 Wiesbaden Megan Hull, Katelyn Hebert, Masaya Archbold, Hannah Guionnaud 4:31.38 Ramstein Haley Ramage, Simien Johnson, Alycia Smith, Abigail Braa 4:31.66 Stuttgart

Men’s 4X400 Relay

Garrett Armel, Isaiah DeVane, David Williams, Caleb Brown 3:32.13 Wiesbaden Solo Turgeon, Lorne Huxtable, Nathaniel Horton, Dylan Diaz 3:47.49 Baumholder Cameron Chester, Randle Steinbeck, William Prince, Damante Cross 3:49.85 Ramstein

Women’s 4X800 Relay

Anja Meier, Rachael Dickenson, Katie McLellan, Abigail Braa 10:29.83 Stuttgart Haley Ramage, Susanna Ortiz, Nina Gante, Alycia Smith 10:54.49 Stuttgart Megan Hull, Eleanor (Ellie) Paik, Katie Gunia,Katelyn Schultz 11:07.80 Ramstein

Men’s 4X800 Relay

Colin McLaren, John Casey, Nick Clinton, Jose Serrano 8:30.73 Ramstein James Wagenblast, Jose Serrano, Camron Cisneros,David Williams 8:52.61 Wiesbaden Ian Vila, Marquise Miller, Marshall Bender, Nicholas Burns 9:03.61 Vilseck

Women’s SMR 200-200-400-800 meter

Olivia Johnson, Sophie Wilson, Mary Milby, Tatiana Smith 4:36.52 Stuttgart Clarke Miley,Christamari Williams,Hannah Guionnaud, Katelyn Schultz 4:45.51 Ramstein Shanice Kamara,Chanell King, Saren Peterson,Alikah Munson 4:48.66 Ansbach

Men’s SMR 200-200-400-800 meter

Andre James, Colin Dyer, David Burnett-Lowery, Kevin Larson 4:01.57 Kaiserslautern Daniel Longmuir, Randle Steinbeck, Damante Cross,John Casey 4:02.29 Ramstein Jordan McCullough, Jerone Smith, Anthony Jordan, Parker Hanes 4:02.32 Stuttgart

Women’s Shot Put

Dejanelle Angeles 32-09.50 Ramstein (Personal Record) Sabiana Edouard 30-09.50 Ansbach (Personal Record) Makayla Nixon 30-09.25 Vilseck (Personal Record)

Men’s Shot Put

Derek Davis 44-03.00 Vilseck (Personal Record) Joxua Baughman 43-06.25 Ansbach (Personal Record) Eli Roberts 42-00.75 Ramstein

Women’s Discus

Zhane Williams 87-02 Kaiserslautern (Personal Record) Dejanelle Angeles 83-10 Ramstein Kyla Robinson 82-11 Ansbach (Personal Record)

Men’s Discus

Joxua Baughman 128-09 Ansbach Anders Bergeson 118-05 Stuttgart James Jin 113-03 Baumholder (Personal Record)

Women’s High Jump

Annika Rivera 5-01.00 Stuttgart Erin Fortune 4-11.00 Black Forest Academy Eleanna Bez 4-09.00 Ramstein

Men’s High Jump

Kenya Pinckney 5-11.00 Vilseck Oliver Powdar 5-11.00 Kaiserslautern (Personal Record) Asiah Shannon 5-09.00 Ramstein (Personal Record)

Women’s Long Jump

Jada Branch 16-05.75 Kaiserslautern Erin Fortune 15-05.50 Black Forest Academy Christierra Williams 14-09.50 Ramstein

Men’s Long Jump

Nathaniel Horton 20-00.00 Baumholder Solo Turgeon 19-07.00 Baumholder (Personal Record) Tristan Brandt 19-03.00 Stuttgart (Personal Record)

Women’s Triple Jump

Christierra Williams 3 3-05.50 Ramstein (Personal Record) Erin Fortune 32-03.00 Black Forest Academy Korizmah Colston 30-11.00 Wiesbaden (Personal Record)

Men’s Triple Jump