SHS Panthers win at European Wrestling Championship

By USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

The Stuttgart High School Panthers swept the competition beating the Ramstein Royals at the DODEA-Europe Division I wrestling championship, Feb. 18 at the Clay Kaserne Fitness Center in Wiesbaden, Germany.

This is the fourth year Stuttgart has taken the win home. This year, six of the seven Panthers made it to the final match as champions in their weight class.

Watch the video coverage below and read the news coverage of the championship event featuring Stuttgart’s team here.



