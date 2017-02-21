News, Schools & Youth

SHS Panthers win at European Wrestling Championship

February 21, 2017

Ben Fielding of Stuttgart High School secures his position in the finals against Liam Knowles during the championship in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 18, 2017. Photo by Christopher Frost.

By USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

The Stuttgart High School Panthers swept the competition beating the Ramstein Royals at the DODEA-Europe Division I wrestling championship, Feb. 18 at the Clay Kaserne Fitness Center in Wiesbaden, Germany.

This is the fourth year Stuttgart has taken the win home. This year, six of the seven Panthers made it to the final match as champions in their weight class.

