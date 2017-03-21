The verdict is… SES students learn about US legal system

Third grade students at Stuttgart Elementary School studied all about how the legal process in the United States works in a civil case, March 20. After learning the what the different jobs are in the courtroom, the children selected parts, and put Curly Pig on trial for attempted bodily harm to B.B. Wolf.

All third grade classrooms were invited to attend, listen to the testimonies and determine the final verdict. At the end of the trial, the jury was asked to leave the courtroom to discuss the facts lead by the head juror (their classroom teacher). Once the jury returned to the courtroom, the head juror announced the verdict.

Today, Curly the Pig was found guilty, and was required to pay damages to the plaintiff.