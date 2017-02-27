Second graders teach peers about how to listen

Second graders at Stuttgart Elementary School recognized a grade-wide problem – listening. Students were able to sit down with their enrichment teacher, Daniel L’Esperance and write a screenplay to present for fellow students.

“We have some kids in our class who don’t know how to listen,” said Joshua Kern.

After weeks of work, on Feb. 9, the puppeteers, performed their play for the entire second grade class. They also answered questions from the audience on how to improve their listening skills.

Kids always listen to puppets!