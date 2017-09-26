Stuttgart school to observe ‘Red Ribbon’ Resiliency Week

School counselors, in collaboration with the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), are sponsoring the Red Ribbon Campaign with this year’s focus on health and resiliency during the week of Oct. 23-27.

Red Ribbon Week activities occur annually in schools to encourage a drug-free and healthy lifestyle. Each year, schools in the Stuttgart military community host a variety of Spirit Week activities and themed days tied to resiliency based lesson plans.

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) identifies that effective substance abuse prevention programs for early childhood focus on parental management of children, parent-child communication and basic health behavior (e.g. nutrition, sleep and health care) as well as building socio-emotional competence and preventing conduct problems.

Healthy tips from Patch Elementary School

Children should get 60 or more minutes of physical activity each day. This can include running, jumping, playing a sport, stretching, climbing on the monkey bars etc.

Always start your day with a healthy breakfast. It will give you energy to pay attention in class.

Notice times when your kids are most likely to talk–for example, at bedtime, before dinner, in the car–and be available. Start the conversation; it lets your kids know you care about what’s happening in their lives.

Before riding a bicycle complete an ABC check. Air-check tire pressure and inflate to recommended maximum pressure. Look for damage and tread wear. Brakes – examine brake pads, cables and housings. Ensure that all brake pads open and close together and operate smoothly. Crank – check for bearing play in crank and headset.

Ten-to-twelve hours gives you powers – make sure you get enough sleep every night.

Red Ribbon Resiliency Week activities:

Patch Elementary School

Oct. 23: Let’s Move – Sports and exercise keep us healthy – Wear a sports uniform or dress for a sport.

Oct. 24: Nutritious – Delicious! Wear the color of a favorite healthy snack. Bring a healthy snack to school.

Oct. 25: Face-Time with Your Parents – Wear clothing with a positive message (attitude is everything). Tell your parents about something you did at school today. Create an illustration and write about it, too.

Oct. 26: Be Aware – Take Care! Wear bright/reflective clothing. Create posters illustrating safe behaviors – including safety on the playground.

Oct. 27: Snoozin’ Keeps You Cruisin’ – Wear cozy comfortable clothes to school.

Patch Middle School



Oct. 8-20: Classroom door decorating contest for students only. One winner per grade level will be announced Oct. 26.

Oct. 23: Drugs End all Dreams- Pajama Day

Oct. 24: Your future is key so stay drug free – Wear Red in recognition of the national slogan which symbolizes being drug free.

Oct. 25: Run away from drugs as fast as you can. Wear a jogging/sport suit and sport shoes.

Oct. 26: Don’t get tied up into negative behavior – Wear a crazy, ugly, or funny necktie.

Oct. 27: Don’t let drugs trick you! They are no treat! Wear a costume (Masks that cover the face and toy weapons are not permitted).

Check back as more schools announce their events for Red Ribbon Week!