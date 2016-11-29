By Jessica Borriello

Office of Marketing and Communications, UMUC Europe

Staying in town for the holiday season? University of Maryland University College Europe (UMUC Europe) is offering an opportunity to earn three credits in three weeks with Spring 2017 Intersession classes. Classes in a variety of subjects are offered to include biology, history, information technology and more. Registration for Spring Intersession is currently ongoing and will end Dec. 18. These accelerated three-week classes start Dec. 19 and end Jan. 8.

UMUC Europe also announces early registration for Spring 2017 Session 1 courses. Registration for Spring 2017 Session 1 ends Jan. 4 January for online courses, Jan. 8 for hybrid and the first day of class for on-site courses. The university is also waiving the $50 application fee for both graduate and undergraduate applicants during the month of December.

Visit webapps.umuc.edu/soc/europe.cfm for a listing of available courses.

For more information on education in Stuttgart, contact the Panzer Education Center in Building 2915, here.