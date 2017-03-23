Red Cross brings first Pillowcase Project to Stuttgart students

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

The American Red Cross Stuttgart Station helps community members in the Stuttgart military community to be prepared for anything when it comes to emergencies. Children are no exception.

Red Cross volunteers brought the first Pillowcase Project, a youth preparedness program, to 48 third through fifth graders at Patch Elementary School on Panzer Kaserne, March 21. March is also recognized by U.S. presidential proclamation as Red Cross Month.

“The Pillowcase Project started after Hurricane Katrina when the Red Cross saw that university students were grabbing their important belongings and stuffing them into pillow cases. The Red Cross implemented this program where you use your pillowcase as an emergency preparedness kit,” said Kathleen Wilmes, Disaster Services Program lead at Red Cross Stuttgart Station.

In the past decade, the Pillowcase Project has helped countless children better plan for their future. Red Cross volunteers spoke with students about items they need to make an emergency kit, including how to develop a way to contact household members in an emergency situation. Each student received a pillowcase to decorate and personalize to take home and build together with their families.

Students also learned about the importance of fire safety in the home.

“It is the number one hazard that happens world-wide, no matter where they live,” said Wilmes.