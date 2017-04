RBES students read 160,000 minutes

Robinson Barracks Elementary School students had an all-day Read-In!, March 24 to help them meet their goal to read a combined 160,000 minutes over the month to complete a Read Across America challenge.

Students and faculty wore pajamas and spent time reading all over the building. To record their reading, each student had a map of the United States. Each state filled in is 15 minutes of recorded reading. The PTSA also sponsored a free book giveaway for K-5 students during the Read-In.