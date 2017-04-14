RBES students exceed reading challenge

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Students Meet the Challenge RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger RBES Reading Challenge Met 2017 By Janis Renninger

By Janis Renninger

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Public Affairs Office

Throughout the entire month of March, students at Robinson Barracks Elementary School focused on activities related to literacy.

RBES Principal Becky Balcer set a challenge for the students, betting them that they couldn’t read 160,000 minutes over the month. That amount equates to non-stop reading for 2,667 hours or 111 days, night and day.

Students tracked the minutes that they read throughout the month on a map of the United States with a 15 minutes assigned to each state. Maps were turned in to teachers by a set challenge deadline, March 28.

To Balcer’s surprise, the students beat the challenge, literally put her in the “doghouse.” Robinson Barracks Elementary School’s mascot is Boris the Bulldog. Balcer had to dress up as Boris and read to the students all morning, joined by a real-life bulldog, Crusher, whose owner Chuck York, Day Services Option Special Education specialist, joined the students for the challenge celebration.

It shows that when RBES students are given a challenge, they will meet, and exceed it.