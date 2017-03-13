RBES Family Fun Night for math and literacy

RBES Family Fun Night Photos By August Hurston RBES Family Fun Night Photos By August Hurston RBES Family Fun Night Photos By August Hurston RBES Family Fun Night Photos By August Hurston RBES Family Fun Night Photos By August Hurston

A Family Fun Night was held March 2 at Robinson Barracks Elementary School to provide students in grades K-5 a wide variety of engaging and fun activities related to math and literacy. Students experienced these activities together with their parents and siblings. The Parent Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) hosted a spaghetti dinner, plus used book sale.

Students, parents, and teachers interacted with activities ranging from math, “ozobots” or programmable robots, logic games and literacy.