RBES Family Fun Night for math and literacy

March 13, 2017

A Family Fun Night was held March 2 at Robinson Barracks Elementary School to provide students in grades K-5 a wide variety of engaging and fun activities related to math and literacy. Students experienced these activities together with their parents and siblings. The Parent Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) hosted a spaghetti dinner, plus used book sale.

Students, parents, and teachers interacted with activities ranging from math, “ozobots” or programmable robots, logic games and literacy.

