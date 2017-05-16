RBES 2nd grade visits Ludwigsburg Place Fairy Tale Garden

Story and Photos by Janis Renninger

RBES Public Affairs

Robinson Barracks Elementary School second grade students experienced a popular host nation cultural activity on a recent field trip, May 12.

Three classes visited the magical fairy tale gardens at the Ludwigsburg Palace in nearby Ludwigsburg. Many familiar and famous childhood fairy tales originate from right here in Germany. This opportunity allowed the 2nd graders to make connections between the stories read in class and artistic impressions of the stories come to life.

In the photos below, students visited the part of the garden dedicated to the fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel.