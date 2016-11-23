Community Blog, Schools & Youth

Patch Kindergartners deliver thanks to Military Police

November 23, 2016

As Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks, the four Kindergarten classes at Patch Elementary School hand-made bags decorated as turkeys, filled with popcorn to give to the 554th Military Police Company on Panzer Kaserne and Patch Barracks, Nov. 21.

“This was just a little token of appreciation to the MPs for keeping us safe,” said Anna Ingalls, teacher.

One hundred bags of popcorn were delivered to the unit on Monday for their enjoyment, wishing the Soldiers a Happy Thanksgiving from the Kindergartners at Patch Elementary.

Patch Elementary School Kindergartners deliver hand-made turkey bags of popcorn to 100 Military Police, Nov. 21, 2016 on Panzer Kaserne and Patch Barracks for Thanksgiving. Photo by Anna Ingalls
