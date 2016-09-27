Patch Elementary School kicks off the WATCH D.O.G.S.® (Dads Of Great Students) Program with a pizza night for students and fathers and father-figures of Patch Elementary School, Sept. 27 at 5:30 pm at the Patch Middle School Forum, on Patch Barracks.



The special dads and kids’ pizza night is a new innovative father involvement program, and part of the National Center For Fathering. Inspired by one father’s desire to increase male involvement in his children’s school and with the help of the schools teachers and administration, WATCH D.O.G.S was created in 1998 at George Elementary in Springdale, AR. Since then, the program has spread to several schools locations in the U.S. and abroad.

Studies by the U.S. Department of Education have demonstrated that a positive adult male role model will have a uniquely positive impact on the development and educational success of a child. Dramatically increasing the child’s likelihood of graduating and getting mostly A’s along the way, while at the same time dramatically decreasing the likelihood of that child living in poverty, getting involved with drugs and alcohol, and avoiding potentially devastating choices that result in a criminal record or a teen pregnancy. The U.S. Department of Education has identified the WATCH D.O.G.S. ® program as an effective way to increase male involvement in our nation’s schools.

Each school year thousands of men volunteer to work at least one day in their child’s school through the WATCH D.O.G.S. ® program. These men work along side the educators to help as crossing guards, car/bus rider facilitators, hallway monitors, library assistants, lunchroom helpers, classroom and homework tutors and playground/gymnasium coaches. The possibilities are endless. Every school year these men have a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of kids.

Program benefits

Students gain a positive male role model. Some students do not have a father-figure present in their home and the number of male teachers has been steadily declining in recent years. More positive male role models are needed in the school setting.

Schools gain an extra set of eyes and ears. The presence of WatchDOGS ( D ads O f G reat S tudents) can increase a sense of security at the building for students and staff, and it helps create an environment conducive to learning.

ads f reat tudents) can increase a sense of security at the building for students and staff, and it helps create an environment conducive to learning. Fathers and father-figures can spend meaningful time with their students in the school setting and gain a greater awareness of the positive impact they can have on their student’s life, just by being a ‘dad’.

When WatchDOGS invest a day at school, they can learn how better to partner with the school to meet educational goals of students.

For information on the program and pizza night, contact Patch Elementary School’s Principal at civ. 07031-15-4900.



Editor’s Note: No Federal endorsement implied.