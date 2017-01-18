USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart will conduct a special force protection exercise in conjunction with the Stuttgart High and Elementary Schools on Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen, Friday, Jan. 27, starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A garrison antiterrorism exercise is designed to train personnel in handling various types of incidents and emergencies in accordance with the garrison’s force protection plan. Garrison and Host Nation first responders and emergency services participate in the event.

Heightened security measures are expected to occur at the entrance to Panzer Kaserne. Barriers will also be in place at certain intersections re-routing traffic at multiple points on-post beginning at approximately 8 a.m. The exact location of barriers is not published in order to maintain the integrity of the exercise and training.

Community members should not be alarmed by a visible increase of security personnel and emergency vehicles reacting, or sounds on-post throughout the day.

No regular garrison services or appointments should be affected, however, community members should allow extra time to get on and off-post, and through the installation, Jan 27.

Parents will receive additional information prior to the exercise from their respective school regarding exercise participation.

