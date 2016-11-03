Beginning the morning of Nov. 7, inbound traffic flow on Panzer Kaserne adjacent to the Army Community Service Building 2915 is scheduled to be re-routed due to construction.

Detour signage will be in place. The construction project will block the inbound lane on El Alamein. El Alamein will be open for outbound traffic only in order to extend the sidewalk on the side of the Exchange parking lot in three phases, and is slated to be completed by the end of December.

The Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the School Liaison Office and Bus Transportation Offices will route inbound shuttle and school bus traffic to Stuttgart Elementary and High Schools though the road in front of the Main Exchange. The Patch Elementary School traffic route will remain the same. No parking will be affected.