Gear up for spring classes at the Panzer Education Center, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn about college services offered in Europe to advance your future.

• Have your questions answered in person by school representatives

• Learn about earning a degree or certificate while overseas

• Find out about military TA, financial aid, and scholarships

• Explore testing options for military testing, CLEP, DSST, and more

Location: Panzer Education Center, Building 2915, 1st Floor Main Lobby

Walk-ins welcome – No appointment or documentation needed.

Contact: DSN: 431-2684/civ.07031-15-2684.