The National Intelligence University European Academic Center invites all military and government personnel (TS/SCI Cleared) in Stuttgart to apply for the Masters of Science of Strategic Intelligence degree program by May 1.

Students do not pay if accepted to this program, it is Government funded.

Classes are conducted 4 p.m. to 6:40 p. (UK Time) Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Students typically take two classes per term.

Applicants must submit their Bachelor’s degree transcripts, take the GRE and send the scores to NIU (Master’s degree holders are exempt). Applicants must fill out the application form and statement of interest and submit them to NIU admissions at NIUAdmit@dodiis.mil .

For additional information, please contact the NIU EAC at NIU_EAC@dodiis.mil or VoIP: 988-3833/2941, DSN: 314-268-3484/3641.