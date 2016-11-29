Story by Daniel L’Esperance

Fourth grade Gifted Education students at Stuttgart Elementary School raced super meal-worms against each other, Nov. 28. The race was the culminating activity after students learned how to raise and care for their individual larva. Concepts such as proper diet, clean habitats, dangerous molds and predators became recurring threats the students learned. The constant attention and care demanded by their “pets” took many students by surprise. In fact, some of these students’ larva were not able to participate in the race as they had previously molted into pupas and weren’t able to move.