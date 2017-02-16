Fourth graders create time capsules for their future

Photos and story by Daniel L’Esperance

Fourth graders at Stuttgart Elementary School investigated the possibility of time travel last week in class by testing Einstein’s theory of relativity. In place of actually traveling through time in their own faster than the speed of light time machine, the students constructed their very own traveling time capsules to be opened on their 3oth birthday in the future. Each time traveler wrote letters to their 30 year old selves, and collected letters from their parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, and best friends who also wrote to their future selves. Additional treasures were cataloged, and added to their time capsules. The students’ parents were instructed to store away their child’s time capsule for the next twenty years, into the future and beyond.

Bon voyage through time!