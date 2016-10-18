All Stuttgart Sports and Fitness Centers will undergo mandatory maintenance on basketball and racquetball courts between Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. All works will be completed no later than Dec. 26. During scheduled work, the basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible for use. Some fitness classes and areas connected to the courts will not be available.

The current work schedule applies as follows:

Oct. 19 – Nov. 3: Panzer Fitness Center

Nov. 21 – Dec. 6: Patch Fitness Center

Dec. 5 – 16: Kelley Fitness Center

Instructors and students with scheduled classes on the court locations during this time should contact Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation or SKIES staff respectively for more details.

Following completion of the refurbishing project, the Panzer racquetball court will change into a functional fitness room.

Patrons are reminded that new courts should only be used with proper shoe attire.

For more information, call DSN: 421-2543/civ. 0711-729-2543.

http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/stuttgart-events/basketball-racquetball-court-refurbishing