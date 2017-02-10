Elementary students invent games with goals, rules, consequences

Story and photos by Daniel L’Esperance

This past week, fifth graders at Stuttgart Elementary School were guided through the steps of “invention-eering” in their gifted education class.

Each participant was required to develop, build, and share their original game with their grade level. Goals, rules, and consequences had to be posted and explained before every test session. At the end of every session, the test subject had to complete a written evaluation of the game he or she had just played.

The inventors poured over their dozens of assessments to determine how to improve their invention.