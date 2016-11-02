Some military members put a college degree on hold to prioritize taking care of their families and long work hours. Thanks to events at multiple University of Maryland University College Europe (UMUC Europe) National Test Centers (NTC) this year, it is possible for many service members to get on the path to a college degree while also saving on tuition costs.

Formerly known as CLEP-a-thons, Testing Marathons are an opportunity for students to test out of required college courses by taking—and passing—an unlimited number of standardized tests in any of the 33 college-level introductory subjects offered through the College Level Examination Program (CLEP) and DANTES Subject Standardized Tests (DSSTs).

To celebrate American Education Week, Nov. 14-20, Stuttgart community members are invited to visit the National Test Center, Nov. 16 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., in Building 2915, Room 423b on Panzer Kaserne, to take as many computer-based exams as they like, with the benefit of instant score results during the Testing Marathon.

The Testing Marathons are open to all U.S. military members, their families, and government service civilians with a Department of Defense ID card. The goal of Testing Marathons are to shorten the time it takes for service members and civilians to earn a college degree.

CLEP and DSST tests are 90-minutes long and are accepted at more than 2,900 colleges and universities in addition to UMUC. These tests are funded by DANTES and are available at no-cost to service members the first time they take each test. Civilians pay $80 per test plus a sitting fee. All exam results are available immediately.

Speak with on-site advisors prior to the event to decide which exams fit your needs best.

Walk-ins are welcome, appointments are not needed, so test takers can stop by the education center and take as many exams as fit their schedules. These events are open to students and anyone in the local military community who would like to start earning credits quickly. It is also an excellent opportunity for high school students to get a head start on earning college credits while still in Europe.

UMUC Europe is also offering a $50 application fee waiver for all new students who apply to the university during American Education Week.

Bring a U.S. Military ID card. For CLEP testing, bring your voucher registration ticket from the

CLEP College Board website: http://clep.collegeboard.org/register/exam. Registration is also available on-site.

Helpful Information and Pricing

• Free for first-time, DANTES-funded active duty service members

• $80 for civilians per test plus sitting fee (pay via credit or debit card at registration)

Study Tips

For study tools and practice tests, visit:

• clep.collegeboard.org

• www.nelnetsolutions.com/dodlibrary

• getcollegecredit.com

Contact email: ntcstuttgart-europe@umuc.edu