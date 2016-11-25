Stuttgart CPAC, NAF Human Resources Office

Interested in a career with Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation to serve and make a positive difference in the life of our Military members their families and civilians in the Stuttgart community?

We are currently recruiting Child and Youth Program Assistant positions within various Child, Youth and School Services (CYSS) facilities.

Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.

View online job vacancies at www.usajobs.gov.