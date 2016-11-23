Trees

Boy Scouts Troop 324 is hosting the annual fresh-cut tree sale, Dec. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m., Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Trees are available at the Patch Barracks Scout Hit located beside the Hub, Youth Center and fitness center on Patch Barracks, Building 2352. Cost begins at $65. For information, email: chair@troop234.com.

Wreaths

Boy Scout Troop #44 of Panzer Kaserne will offer holiday wreaths to shoppers in front of the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, Dec. 2 from noon to 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. Wreaths are fresh evergreen, approx 18″/45 cm in diameter, and cost $30.