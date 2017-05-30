Award winning author visits RBES

By Janis Renninger

Robinson Barracks Elementary School students got a real treat, May 24 — to meet a published author, Michael Shoulders. One of the many things that the PTSA does at RBES is to sponsor author visits to read to children at the school. Shoulders is an award-winning author who has published over 15 children’s books including many from a series of ABC books, “T is for Titanic.” Shoulders spent time with all grade levels at the school as well as individual classes.

He read books, sang songs, and even did some magic tricks. He explained the writing process from idea to publishing a final book. Shoulders also spoke to students about the different traits of writing including strong verbs and word choice. Students came away from the authors visit with many saying, “working hard at reading and writing is fun!”