Activities galore at RBES annual Field Day

By Janis Renninger

RBES Public Affairs Officer

The K-5 students at Robinson Barracks Elementary School ran, jumped, skipped, galloped – you name it – during the annual Field Day, June 6. Under the direction of the RBES Physical Education Teacher Mag McGinley, the students were able to go through a circuit of more than 15 different stations that involved individual and cooperative activities. Many teachers and parent volunteers helped to support the event, and the weather even held out for the most part for an awesome day.

Photos by: Leann Hicks