All high school, continuing education students and spouses who are military ID cardholders sponsored by an active duty service member, civilian or contractor within the Stuttgart Military Community are eligible to apply for the 2017 Stuttgart Community Spouses Club merit based scholarships.

The selection process for scholarship winners is based on a combination of GPA,

test scores, extracurricular activities, leadership, volunteer hours, work experience,

recommendations and an applicant essay.

In 2016, SCSC awarded 55 community members a total of $110,500 in scholarships.

Download the application by clicking on the scholarship link from the SCSC

homepage at www.stuttgartspousesclub.org.

Deadline: Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 24.

Questions? Email: scsc.scholarship@gmail.com