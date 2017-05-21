Welcome to Stuttgart: Donate, shop or volunteer at the SCSC Thrift Store

By Katie Whisler

Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club

Moving to a new country can be exciting and overwhelming all at the same time. The financial burden can become a difficult challenge when trying to replace those small American appliances for German ones, trying to find new pieces to fit your home abroad and maybe even wanting to spruce up your wardrobe.

The Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop, has it all and more. In addition to selling practical items, the Thrift Shop resembles a mini-world bazaar since military families donate items from all around the world.

The Thrift Store’s mission statement uses three tenants of equal importance (shop, donate, volunteer): We will offer a quality thrift shop, not for our benefit but for the benefit of the Stuttgart military community and, in working side by side, develop relationships through fellowship, service and mutual respect.”

There are tons of affordable and unique items. The Thrift Shop strongly believes in a green approach using reduce, re-use, recycle, and uses it as an opportunity to upcycle.

Donations are its foundation. The Thrift Shop runs strictly off donations from generous members of the community. Whether you are PCSing into Stuttgart and don’t have room for everything you brought with you, or you are PCSing out and need to get rid of a few things you’ve collected over the years, the Thrift Shop is there for you.

How can you donate?

It is always best to donate during open hours to thank donors in person; it is also easier for the staff to process donations and answer any questions about the donating process.

If you are unable to donate during business hours, there’s a 24/7 donation shed. Please ensure all donations are placed inside the shed. It’s illegal to leave them outside the shed and donated items may ruined by the ever-changing Stuttgart weather.

Donations are processed daily at the shop, so with the array of great merchandise at bargain prices, it is never the same shopping experience twice. This is part of the fun and adventure of visiting the Thrift Shop. Each donation that comes into the shop is thoroughly checked by associates and volunteers. We do our best to put great merchandise onto our sales floor. Donations that we can’t accept (e.g. broken/soiled items or out of season clothing) are either disposed of or re-donated to other worthy organizations.

The Thrift Store doesn’t accept mattresses and box springs, TVs, VHS players, cassette tapes, car seats and helmets, drop-side cribs, auto parts, gasoline-powered items, uniforms and military gear, liquid gas of any kind and food. Contact the Stuttgart Environmental Division at 0711-7228-6131 to dispose of these items properly.

How can you get involved?

Volunteers are the heart of the SCSC Thrift Shop. Without them, it wouldn’t be able to run the shop like it is. The Thrift Shop is always in need of dynamic, friendly and benevolent volunteers.

As a volunteer, you can make a measurable difference in our community, learn valuable skills, find meaning in your work, become part of a great group and community and most importantly have fun and meet new people! Getting started as a volunteer is easy. Speak to any team members in a red apron and ask for a volunteer application. New volunteers receive a 30-minute orientation explaining procedures and a tour of the store. Volunteers are never put on a schedule. Hours are flexible and time commitments can vary, but shifts should be at least one hour. Anyone over the age of 14 may volunteer (ages 12 and up are welcome with a parent).

Finally, the best part: Shopping!

The Thrift Shop slogan is “Best Day Ever,” because every day is a good day at the shop.

Shopping at the Thrift Shop is a win-win situation. It’s a way to give back to the community while getting something fun for yourself, as all proceeds go right back into the community. Last year alone, the SCSC raised $387,670 that helped fund scholarships, military balls, youth sports and many other organizations within the Stuttgart community.

Innovative annual projects include the Homecoming & Prom Event and the beloved Thriftmas Market.

The Homecoming & Prom Event is exclusive for girls to come in and try on dresses that the Thrift Shop saved especially for girls to find that perfect dress for their special night. Girls spend the evening with their friends and female team members munching on popcorn and sipping lemonade in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The Thriftmas Market is the Thrift Shop’s biggest event of the year. The shop closes for one week to completely transform the store into a winter wonderland. Each year brings a different theme sure to bring Christmas cheer to the Stuttgart community.

Stop by and shop. Remember, SCSC membership cardholders and junior enlisted service members and their family members receive a 30 percent discount off of regular priced items.

SCSC Thrift Shop hours of operation

Monday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1st & 3rd Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additionally, during summer PCS season (June-August), the SCSC Thrift Shop will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stop by, email patchthriftshop@gmail.com or like them on Facebook at SCSC Patch Thrift Shop for updates on daily sales and newest displays, or visit www.StuttgartSpousesClub.org.