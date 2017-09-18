VFW Post 10810 observes POW/MIA Day on Patch Barracks

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 10810, Stuttgart, Germany set some time aside to remember those who have yet to return home on Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Day, Sept. 15.

Members of the VFW laid a wreath at the memorial at Washington Square, Patch Barracks during a short mid-day ceremony.

According to Joe Holder, junior vice commander, Department of Europe and post commander, VFW Post 10810, there are nearly 83,000 Americans who remain missing and unaccounted-for going back to World War II.

The nation sets aside the third Friday of September to recognize and remember former POWs and those who are still MIA. This year, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed Sept. 15 as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Read the proclamation.