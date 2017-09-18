VFW Post 10810 observes POW/MIA Day on Patch Barracks

POW/MIA memorial on Patch Barracks, with wreath laid by VFW Post 10810, Sept. 15, 2017. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White
By Holly DeCarlo-White
USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 10810, Stuttgart, Germany set some time aside to remember those who have yet to return home on Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Day, Sept. 15.
Members of the VFW laid a wreath at the memorial at Washington Square, Patch Barracks during a short mid-day ceremony.
According to Joe Holder, junior vice commander, Department of Europe and post commander, VFW Post 10810, there are nearly 83,000 Americans who remain missing and unaccounted-for going back to World War II.
The nation sets aside the third Friday of September to recognize and remember former POWs and those who are still MIA. This year, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed Sept. 15 as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Read the proclamation.
“Every day, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identify and return fallen Americans to their families that still wait,” Holder said.
(From Left) John Leffler, commander, VFW Department of Europe and Joe Holder, junior vice commander, Department of Europe and post commander, VFW Post 10810 lay a wreath to recognize POW/MIA Day, Sept. 15, 2017 at the memorial on Patch Barracks. Photo courtesy of VFW Post 10810
(From Left) John Leffler, commander, VFW Department of Europe and Joe Holder, junior vice commander, Department of Europe and post commander, VFW Post 10810 salute the memorial on Patch Barracks to recognize POW/MIA Day, Sept. 15, 2017. Photo courtesy of VFW Post 10810