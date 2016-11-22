By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

United Service Organizations (USO) distributed reusable bags filled with Thanksgiving goods to 200 service members and their families, Nov. 19, at the Patch Barracks Commissary, as part of the annual Thanks for Thanksgiving meal program.

Community members across U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart nominated members of their commands who needed a little boost this holiday season.

“It’s a great thing because it relieves the burden of the holidays living overseas. We all take for granted that no matter what rank someone might be, their background is affected by how many kids they have, how many working parties they have in their family… there might even be the opportunity for us to make a difference when someone opens their home to others, and they supplement the cost to provide a real at-home feeling,” said Tiffany Emery, center manager, USO Stuttgart.

The Thanks for Thanksgiving program is made possible with the help of several community volunteers and contributions by Service Credit Union, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10810, the Stuttgart Girl Scouts, Panzer Cub Scouts Pack 44, Kelly Cub Scouts and The Association of the United States Army.

Grocery bags given consisted of everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, from the turkey and yams, to dessert.

“People and organizations come together to make things happen in this community all the time, without even thinking twice about it…for the good of the people that work here,” USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Glenn K. Dickenson said referring to Stuttgart’s 23,000 community members. “That’s what I love about this community; it’s like a little home town right here in a big city.”

In addition to the Thanks for Thanksgiving program, USO Stuttgart hosts a free Thanksgiving dinner for all members of the Stuttgart military community on Thanksgiving day at the USO Center, Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne.

For more information about USO Stuttgart programs or to volunteer, email: programs.stuttgart@uso.org.