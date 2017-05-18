Soldiers test new training equipment at Panzer Range Complex

U.S. Soldiers train using the Engagement Skills Trainer II (EST II) at the Panzer Range Complex near Böblingen, Germany, May 10, after a recent upgrade from the older version EST 2000. The EST II provides greater accuracy, higher quality graphics, expanded tutoring capabilities and will allow for greater number of lanes. EST supports ground combat readiness as the Army’s virtual Basic Rifle Marksmanship training system.
U.S. Army Photos by Visual Information Specialist Martin Greeson.
