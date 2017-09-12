Threats on social media target service members

By Nathan Van Schaik

Grafenwoehr, Germany

A Soldier within the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria footprint recently received messages on a private Facebook page deemed by investigators as malicious and aggressive.

“Potential foreign adversaries are using social media to make threats toward service members,” said Adam Troxel, lead special agent with the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.

The threatening messages on Facebook underscore the need to grow awareness about social media as part of the cyberspace domain — potentially exploitable by online predators and adversaries.

If you or someone you know is in receipt of threatening or malicious social media messaging, you can submit an online report.

To learn more on how to protect you and your family on social media, visit the Army’s Social Media Handbook at www.army.mil/socialmedia or the Army Cyber Command’s cybersecurity awareness fact sheet.