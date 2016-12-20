Search the site
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonDec 17-Dec 23, 2016
- Super E10 $2.496↑ $0.028
- Super $2.754↑ $0.023
- Super+ $2.992↑ $0.022
- Diesel $2.753↑ $0.013
Events Calendar
Tue 20
“Wintertraum” Stuttgart
November 16, 2016 - January 1, 2017
Tue 20
Stuttgart Christmas Market Nov. 23-Dec. 23
November 23 - December 23
Tue 20
World Christmas Circus Stuttgart
December 8, 2016 - January 8, 2017
Tue 20
“Halleluja! Jesus, Mary and Joseph” Exhibition at the Waldenbuch Castle
December 8, 2016 - February 5, 2017
Sun 25
German Holiday-Christmas Day
December 25
Col.Glenn K. Dickenson
Commander
U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart
The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to spend time with family and friends. It’s a festive time to celebrate, especially in a great place like Stuttgart.
As we begin this special time of the year, Command Sgt. Maj.Mariano Z. Alvarez and I want to extend our appreciation to all of the service members and civilian employees for your hard work and personal commitment to your commands, jobs and the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. Together,you make this a great place to live.
Some of you will travel and some of you will remain in the local area between now and New Year’s Day. While it’s a time of joy and renewed contact with friends and family, just a moment of inattention or an unsafe act can turn a holiday into a tragedy. Regardless of what your plans are, we encourage you to put emphasis on having a safe holiday.
Drinking and driving is a serious problem with even mores serious consequences. If you plan to drink, also plan on a designated driver.Plan to get plenty of rest, too, as driving while fatigued impairs your reactions to whatever the roads may bring. Get your vehicle a safety inspection before you begin your journey, make sure you have the right tires and you’ve winterized your ride, and of course, wear your seat belts.
There are other safety issues you may not have considered beyond driving, like food preparation and storage to avoid illness or injury,recreation activities in the cold weather, and fire safety – see the video linked, below, demonstrating how fast a holiday tree inside a home can go up in flames. Instead of burning candles, use the battery kind to illuminate your decorations.
It’s easy to be safe and have a great time. We want all of you to come back to work after a relaxing holiday season, refreshed and ready for the challenges of 2017.
Happy Holidays!
How to have a safe holiday
No matter where you intend on driving, pull into these sites on the digita highway before you get on the freeway, highway or autobahn. To save time, click on these links:
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/SuccessStories/tabid/540/ArtMID/3057/ArticleID/393/Default.aspx
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/SeasonalSafetyCampaigns/AutumnWinter2016-17.aspx
https://trips.safety.army.mil/
For a look at what can happen when a dry tree catches fire inside a home, visit www.nfpa.org see their video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr6b9b8FYKk.