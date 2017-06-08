Support Army, Air Force assistance funds at the Exchange

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

As the Army and Air Force mark their respective birthdays, from June 14 to 18 and from Sept. 14 to 18, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can donate at the register to either the Army Emergency Relief or Air Force Assistance Funds. For every $5 donated, shoppers will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase.

“This is an opportunity to help Soldiers and Airmen who may need a boost financially,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Donations from generous Exchange shoppers will ensure these organizations can continue to provide vital assistance to the military community.”

Shoppers may donate in $5 increments to either cause. Coupons received for donations may be redeemed in store or online June 19-25 (for the June 14-18 event) or Sept. 19-25 (for the Sept. 14-18 event). There is no limit to how many coupons a shopper may receive, and the coupons may be combined.