USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Michael D. Formica, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe, addressed local national employees of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart at the Kelley Barracks German Kantine, Dec. 14. Formica also presented a coin to Dr. Bala Fischer, director of Stuttgart’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) for being the first local national to receive the IMCOM Stalwart Award.

In November, Lt. Gen. Kenneth R. Dahl, commanding general for IMCOM, and Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa A. Judkins, senior enlisted leader for IMCOM, presented the command’s most prestigious award to 14 employees during a luncheon held Nov. 30, in San Antonio, Texas. The program honored recipients for their work from October 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015.

The Stalwart Award is given to employees who distinguish themselves among their peers and leaders as outstanding IMCOM civilians and exceed the call of duty to achieve the Army and IMCOM objectives.

Each recipient received the Stalwart medal, certificate and a shadowbox.

To view more photos from the Stalwart Awards luncheon ceremony, visit here.

Read more about the winners: https://www.army.mil/article/178929/imcom_recognizes_stalwart_award_winners