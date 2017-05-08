Stuttgart launches garrison workforce Civilian Fitness Program

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Glenn K. Dickenson signed a new policy at the end of April that encourages civilian employees to form healthier lifestyle habits.

The Army Civilian Fitness Program (CFP) is a Department of the Army program intended to encourage and motivate civilian employees to develop healthy lifestyles and enhance their quality of life and productivity.

The garrison command team encourages its workforce to have an active participation in fitness activities to promote and maintain employee health, enhance quality of life, increase productivity and improve morale.

This policy applies to garrison full-time Non-appropriated Fund (NAF), Appropriated Fund (AF) and Local National (LN) civilian employees. Supervisors can authorize up to three hours of paid excused absence per week to participate specifically in physical fitness activities.

It takes an average 21 days to form a habit and 60 days to create a habit. Take those first few weeks to get fit and reap the benefit!