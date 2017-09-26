Stuttgart Health Clinic prepares for Active Duty Pandemic Exercise

By U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria

The U.S. Army Stuttgart Health Clinic is hosting the United States European Command (EUCOM) 2017 Pandemic Exercise October 2-6.

The goal of the exercise is to safely and efficiently vaccinate 90 percent or more of the available active duty service members within a 120 hour window. During the course of the exercise event planners will use modern, realistic training scenarios to develop strategies for both EUCOM and AFRICOM to cope with – and surmount – operational difficulties that would be likely to occur during a pandemic disease outbreak.

The exercise will take place at three locations in the Stuttgart community – Patch and Kelley Barracks, and Panzer Kaserne – with a military demographic very similar to what one would find at the Pentagon. For units on Patch Barracks, the flu vaccine will be provided in building 2307, across from the chapel from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday. On Kelley Barracks, service members can visit the Kelley Theater from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday, and for units on Panzer Kaserne, the vaccine is provided at the Fitness Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. only Wednesday – Friday.

The scenario is almost impossible to imagine, although biologists the world over have been forecasting pandemic warnings for decades. Hollywood has been fairly keen on envisioning what a contemporary pandemic would look like with movies such as “Contagion”, Twelve Monkeys” and “Outbreak” to name only a few, but most experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agree that in the event of a mass pandemic, casualties and fear of illness would have an immediate impact on all sectors of society and be extremely difficult to deal with.

Even if a potential pandemic virus was detected and isolated early, high rates of absenteeism would generate unrest and chaos, requiring Army action at a time when the Army’s own readiness might be degraded.

To mitigate the impact of a mass pandemic, the Army regularly studies the possibility of such an emergency and updates pandemic training exercises accordingly.

“This exercise is being kicked-off in Stuttgart and we are really looking forward to it – this training is essential to pandemic response preparedness and our ability to react effectively and decisively.” said Ami DeBrine, RN, BSN, Stuttgart Clinic Medical Readiness Department. “The simulations, procedures and deadlines provide our staff and local personnel with a realistic timeline of events and situations to show how quickly a pandemic situation can be arrested, instead of veering into panic and disaster.” she said.

“You’re trying to figure out how to immunize and keep people protected – functioning – and at the same time continue the operations that meet the Army mission across Europe,” DeBrine said. “and we’ll be committed to finding ways to accomplish that in a pandemic scenario.”

The goal of the exercise will be to safely and efficiently vaccinate at least 90 percent of active duty Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Coastguard and Marines, including active Reservist and National Guard in the pre-assigned garrison locations within a 120 hour window. The exercise plan includes updating each vaccinated service member’s medical status in a secure database designed to track their medical readiness and ability to deploy to the field.

“Stuttgart is unique in that we are what is often called a ‘Purple Community’ which means we are a post comprised of service members from all five branches of the U.S. military.” said Maj. Lisa Dennis, Executive Officer at the Stuttgart clinic.

The exercise objectives are clearly defined: mitigate vulnerabilities during a pandemic, identify and compensate for any gaps or weaknesses in pandemic procedures and treatment, and inform the public how to react and deal with a pandemic in the event of one happening, globally or locally. To meet the immunization target U.S. Army Stuttgart Clinic personnel will partner around the clock with garrison leadership and directorates as well as unit representatives.

“Stuttgart has the unique balance of being a purple community with two COCOMS; EUCOM and AFRICOM.” said Maj Dennis, “So it’s an ideal place for this kind of out of the ordinary, health-driven training event. Another unique challenge with respect to such an exercise at Stuttgart is the number of different commands supported, requiring coordination and cooperation with each one to ensure success.

Other exercises will take place in Germany on later dates throughout the fall in more isolated geographic environments such as Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels, as well as in Belgium at the SHAPE Healthcare Facility in order to train for the pandemic scenario using smaller and/or more dispersed military populations.

ABOUT THE STUTTGART HEALTH CLINIC

The U.S. Army Health Clinic – Stuttgart is located on Patch Barracks and provides quality ambulatory care for more than 11,000 service members, families, and civilians , while coordinating and facilitating inpatient and specialty care with nearby German host nation medical facilities and DoD partners.

Stuttgart is one of the largest enduring military communities in Europe and is home to United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), the United States European Command (EUCOM), Marine Forces Europe & Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR), 1/10 Special Forces Group, and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Europe.

To learn more about the people and facilities of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC Bavaria) and the clinics they support in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels, Stuttgart and Vilseck visit the MEDDAC Bavaria website at http://rhce.amedd.army.mil/bavaria